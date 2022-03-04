DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

50 year old priest gets arrested in TN for posting juvenile porn on Internet;

Mar 4, 2022, 10:31 pm IST

A 50-year-old priest from Madathukulam, Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the Udumalpet All Women Police on charges of uploading child Pornographic content on Internet. The complaint was based on a CyberTipline alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States.

 

The police said that, Tiruppur District Police received a report from NCMEC CyberTipline lately regarding the uploading of a child pornography video on FB. The police traced the IP address provided in the report to Kaniyur in the Madathukulam taluk.

 

On Wednesday a team from the Udumalpet All Women Police Station zeroed in on V Vaithiyanathan, a resident of Agraharam Street who works as a priest at a temple in Venkittapuram. He was charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act after his confession.

