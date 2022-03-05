Ship agency chief says 21 Indian sailors stuck in a port in the war hit Ukraine ;

21 Indian sailors on board a merchant ship have been stuck in the port of Mykolaiv in the war hit Ukraine for quite some time, but they are all ‘safe’ and in ‘regular contact’ with their families and the ship manning agency, said Sanjay Prashar, the founder and CEO of the ship manning agency. Mr Prashar added that there are 24 other ships docked at the port with Indian sailors on board.

He noted that MV Maritime (the ship manning agency) is keeping a close eye on developments and informing all relevant authorities, including the External Affairs Ministry, the Indian Embassy, and the sector regulator Director General of Shipping. Amitabh Kumar, the DG of Shipping, was unavailable to comment on this.

Mr Prashar said the crew has not left the ship since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out late last month, and a strict vigil has been maintained on board.