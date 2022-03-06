Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana visits Thirumala Temple ;

On Sunday morning, Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at Tirumala temple with his family. The CJI was welcomed with a traditional Isthikaphal upon his arrival in Maha Dwaram by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, and Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy.

After darshan, he was given ‘Vedaseervachanam,’ followed by a presentation of ‘Theertha Prasadams,’ as well as the recently released book on Anjanadri, Hanuman Janmasthalam. The CJI expressed his happiness to the media that ‘Sarva Darshan’ for pilgrims has been resumed after an almost two-year gap.

‘I prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to save the world, ensuring that Covid-like diseases will never recur in the future again,’ he said. He also praised TTD for recent initiatives such as the beautification and hygiene of Tirumala’s surroundings.