CBI gets 7-day custody of Chitra Ramkrishna

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna has been given seven days’ custody by a Delhi court. In the co-location scam case, she was arrested on Sunday in New Delhi by the premier investigative agency.

Ramkrishna will be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) under CCTV surveillance, according to the court’s order. While permitting her lawyers to speak with her every evening, the court has also directed the CBI to conduct a medical examination on Chitra Ramkrishna every 24 hours.

The public prosecutor stated Ramkrishna was ‘not cooperating with the investigation’ and had to be confronted with ‘over 2,500 incriminating emails’ when he presented the CBI’s case to Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The CBI further claimed that the former NSE CEO ‘refused to disclose her previous relationship’ with co-accused Anand Subramanian, even refusing to recognize him.