Priyanka Gandhi talks with Gehlot in Jaipur ahead of poll results in 5 states

Priyanka Gandhi met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the party’s post-election management in five states where votes will be counted on March 10, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Gandhi arrived in Jaipur to attend a private hotel function hosted by an NGO. She arrived at Jaipur airport around 1.50 p.m., accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Raghu Sharma, and the party’s state chief Govind Singh Dotasra welcomed her.

‘It is expected that the people have voted after thinking a lot. The public will make the right decision at all the places.’ she told reporters outside the airport about the election results. On a question about the alliance with other parties, she said, ‘It all will depend on the circumstances, let the results come.’

‘It is a matter of the future,’ Gandhi said when asked about the possibility of the party shifting its candidates to Rajasthan from other states where assembly elections have already taken place. Gandhi took Gehlot’s vehicle from the airport to a private luxury hotel on the Jaipur-Agra road. They held a half-hour meeting there, after which the chief minister left to his residence.