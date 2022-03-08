Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Kannur; Couple arrested

Kannur: The Kerala Police seized nearly 2 kg of MDMA, commercial quantities of brown sugar and OPM worth Rs 1 crore from a couple in Kannur, on Monday. The drugs were seized and the couple were arrested following a search conducted based on a tip off received by the police.

The couple were nabbed while they were picking up the drugs from a parcel office at Kannur Plaza, where it had arrived from Bengaluru in a tourist bus in the guise of a package of clothes, police said. Explaining their modus operandi, police said that the accused found drug users through WhatsApp and after confirming the sale, they used to leave the drugs in small packages on roadside.

Also read: 5 family members including infant killed in a fire breakout in TVM

The police officials further said that the accused are the main links of a drug distribution ring in Kannur. They added that the woman was earlier booked in another drugs case. An extensive probe will be carried out to find out others involved with this drug distribution, the officers added.