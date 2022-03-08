President Ram Nath Kovind honours 29 women with ‘Nari Shakti’ award.

On Tuesday, on International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 deserving women for the years 2020 and 2021. Women were honoured with 28 awards, 14 each for 2020 and 2021, in recognitions of their great contribution to women’s empowerment, particularly among the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is a ministry of women and child development initiative that honors and celebrates women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society. Entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy, and wildlife conservation are among the disciplines that have received awards.