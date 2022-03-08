Yemen court upholds Nimisha Priya’s death sentence

Yemen’s Appeal court rejected a Kerala woman’s appeal against her death sentence in the murder of a Yemeni citizen. Nimisha Priya, from Kerala’s Palakkad district, was sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of Talal Abdu Mahadi.

The incident happened in 2017. Nimisha Priya’s family have appealed the death sentence to the Court of Appeal. The court in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, heard the plea. Nimisha Priya submitted a plea for commuting of her sentence based on her gender and the fact that she had an elderly mother and a six-year-old son.

Talal Abdu Mahadi’s family protested outside the appellate court last week when the case was heard. The family also urged that the investigation be concluded quickly and that her death sentence be carried out. As a result, it’s impossible to predict whether they’ll accept the blood money and forgive Nimisha Priya.