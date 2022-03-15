120 kg ganja, 2 liters hashish oil seized in Telangana; 4 drug peddlers nabbed

Medchal Malkajgiri: Telangana police arrested four drug peddlers who were illegally transporting the drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad on Sunday, and seized 120 kilograms of ganja and 2 liters of hashish oil from their possession.

‘On Sunday, after a tip, the Special Operations Team (SOT) intercepted a car at the Nalgonda flyover bridge under Bhongir Town police station and apprehended four persons for illegally transporting Ganja and Hash oil’, Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) said. The Commissioner added that the accused were to sell the drugs to local drug peddlers at huge prices.

‘One of the accused Sriram, has been committing house-breaks in various areas in the city to earn easy money and this time made a plan to earn easy money by transporting Ganja from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad where there is a huge demand of the drugs’, Bhagwat further said, and informed that 120 kgs of Ganja, two liters of hashish oil, a car, and for mobile phones all worth Rs 35 lakhs have been seized from the accused. he added that further investigation into the matter is underway.