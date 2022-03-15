Muslim students petitioned Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s decision on hijab row

Karnataka Muslim students have moved the Karnataka High Court’s decision in the hijab case to the Supreme Court. Six Muslim students from Udupi have petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the verdict.

Niba Naaz, a Muslim student, has filed a special leave petition on her behalf. The petitioners argued that the high court ignored the fact that the Karnataka Education Act does not mandate the wearing of a uniform by students, and that the right to wear a hijab falls under the right to privacy.

On Tuesday, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court ruled that wearing hijabs is not an essential practise of Islam. Petitioners further claim that the high court erred in making the distinction between freedom of religion and freedom of conscience, implying that persons who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience.