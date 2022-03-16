Disha Salian defamation case; Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Union minister Narayan Rane, son Nitesh Rane

In connection with the alleged defamation of family members of the late Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Mumbai court granted anticipatory bail to Union minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane.

The Mumbai Police had already filed a FIR against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Salian’s death and spreading false information. The case was opened after Disha’s mother, Vasanti Salian, filed a complaint.

Vasanti Salian had previously approached the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSWC), requesting that Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane, and others be punished for defaming the Salian family on various media platforms, according to an official quoted by news agency PTI.

Mumbai court granted interim protection from arrest to Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane earlier this month. Later, the duo went to the Bombay High Court to have the FIR filed against them in the Disha Salian case quashed.