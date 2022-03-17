Chhattisgarh CM says ‘The Kashmir Files’ shows half truth

In the midst of the ongoing debate about the Hindi film “The Kashmir Files,” which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has claimed that the film only shows violence and does not convey any message.

Baghel spoke to reporters late Wednesday night after seeing the film with his cabinet colleagues and other MLAs at a neighboring multiplex. When asked about his views on the film, Baghel said, ‘…the film shows half truth. It does not suggest any solution and no attempt is made in this direction. It does not have any message and only shows violence which does not make any sense.’

He said that the film is based on terror attacks, and that the plot focuses around an incident involving a family, which takes the story forward. ‘An attempt was made to give a political message. It is shown in the film that the V P Singh government, which was then in power (at the Centre) with the BJP’s support, did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits (exodus), rather asked them to leave,’ He added.