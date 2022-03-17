Kerala High Court refuses to stay the investigation against actor Dileep.

On Thursday, March 17, the Kerala High Court rejected to stay the probe into actor Dileep for conspiring to harm and kill officials probing the 2017 actor assault case in which Dileep was an accused.

Actor Dileep alleged in his plea to stay the probe that the Crime Branch was making false allegations against him. He claimed that they were hunting him because they had a vested interest in him.

Dileep and his brother-in-law, Suraj, were accused by the Crime Branch of destroying evidence in their phones before they were handed over to the court. Dileep claimed in his plea to stay the probe that the crime branch had fabricated this evidence.

He went on to say that extracting, restoring, or deleting data from a phone by its owner was not illegal in any way. He claimed that deleting some messages is a normal process among many people.