‘Old friend Gold Friend’: Zoya Akhtar pens heartfelt Bday post for Shweta Bachchan

Mumbai: On the occassion of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan’s birthday on Thursday, her ‘old friend’ Zoya Akhtar came up with a heart felt post for her special day, through her social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of Shweta wearing a cool T-shirt with ‘superstar’ written on it. ‘Happy B Shweta B #theteesaysitall #oldfriendgoldfriend #onlylove @shwetabachchan’, Zoya penned the caption.

Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.