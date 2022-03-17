Poland’s Karolina Bielawska crowned as Miss World 2021; Indian-American Shree Saini becomes 1st Runner-Up for US

San Juan: Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. Indian origin Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d’Ivoire as the second runner-up.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Our Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! #missworld pic.twitter.com/jYkjbylUub — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHREE SAINI?MISS WORLD 1st RU (@shreesaini)

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. ‘When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life’, tearful Karolina said, after being crowned by the 69th Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh.