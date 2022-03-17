Tiger spotted in residential area in Madhya pradesh

A tiger was spotted wandering down of the streets of Diya Bari in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, in the Sultanpur-Obedullaganj range. Vehicles stopped on the road, allowing the wild cat to cross into the residential area.

The tiger is often seen in the area, according to locals. The traffic resumed after the tiger had crossed. Tigers straying from forest areas and into human habitats on the outskirts is nothing new to the people there. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of tigers and leopards observed near civilizations.