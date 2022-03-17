‘Yogi 2.0 Govt emphasis’: Women, caste combinations, age and performance

In forming the Yogi government 2.0, several factors including women, caste combination, education qualification, age, and performance of the legislators will be taken into account, according to sources. Following the results of the poll on March 10, several rounds of talks within the party have taken place.

Several new leaders joined the BJP before the election and came out victorious. They are likely to be incorporated into the government. ‘As a result of the exercise which has been carried out so far, it appears to be unavoidable that the caste combination of a particular region as well as the representation of the elected MLA from that region will be taken into consideration while announcing the cabinet,’ the sources said.

Public displeasure against several ministers and members of the legislature of the last term can be partly attributed to the fact that these leaders rarely travelled to their constituencies. ‘Like Bihar, this time in Uttar Pradesh women voters who stood up in huge numbers to vote for the party were instrumental to the BJP winning a majority in the state. It is also given to understand that the women representation in the Yogi Cabinet will be a substantial one and quite a few women MLAs would be inducted,’ sources added.

The BJP will also finalize its candidates for MLC elections on 36 seats over the next few days. A few ministers, who were also MLCs before, will likely be reelected. [One of the biggest shocks in this election was the loss of Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu, who was a deputy chief minister in Yogi 1.0’s government. Considering his experience and popularity, it is expected that he will become an MLC. BJP leader Jitin Prasada, who served in Yogi’s government, is also expected to be again nominated,’ informed sources.

Yogi Adityanath met with top party leaders at least twice in the national capital after the election results. Those who attended these meetings from the state included Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Maurya, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, and UP General Secretary Sunil Bansal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended a few meetings, but most of them have been attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, general secretary organization B L Santosh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Uttar Pradesh election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh.

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious winning 255 seats. The core committee of the BJP held a lengthy meeting on Wednesday to prepare for the formation of government in the state. SP was the second largest party with 111 seats, and SBSP was victorious in six seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to only one seat.