Raveena Tandon recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s viral trend from Bigg Boss 13 on ‘Ghudchadi’ sets | Watch video

Amid her tight shooting schedules for her upcoming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, Actor Raveena Tandon is enjoying her fun time with the viral trend by Shehnaaz Gill. Taking to her Instagram Handle, on Thursday, Tandon shared a video of her with the cast of the film recreating Shehnaaz Gill’s viral trend ‘Such a Boring Day’ from ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

In the video, Raveena is dressed in a simple yet classy look in a white salwar suit with floral print on it. She can be seen sitting with her co-stars including Aruna Irani and Achint Kaur. Went full forth with exaggerated expressions and body language to mimic the viral trend. She captioned her post by writing, ‘#ghudchadi and the fun times continue #teamspirit #ghudchadifamily’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Yashraj Mukhate recreated Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogues into a rap to create the song ‘Such a boring Day,’ and it went viral on social media. For the unversed, ‘Ghudchadi’, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Kushalii Kumar, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Recently, the team of ‘Ghudchadi’ wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.