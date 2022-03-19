Singer Britney Spears deletes Instagram account again

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account again. Following the end of her conservatorship, the singer began posting open updates about her everyday life on social media. While doing so, she frequently brought up her conservatorship experience and the difficulties she had, essentially clapping back at her father.

The singer’s official account on the photo-sharing app vanished once more on Wednesday. She is yet to make an official remark on the matter. Britney Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, who has been active on the social media platform, has not commented on her Instagram absence or speculated on the cause for her decision to remove the app once more.

According to reports, the meta stated that they did not take down Britney Spears’ Instagram profile, implying that the singer had deleted the account herself. Her Twitter profile, on the other hand, is still active and her anxious fans are waiting for her to explain her Instagram hiatus. Britney took a brief hiatus from social media in September last year. She did, however, explain why on Twitter at that time.

Britney Spears wanted to take a break from the spotlight to celebrate her engagement. She temporarily deactivated her social media account to keep things low-key. In terms of her Twitter account, the singer used it for the last to criticise her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for addressing their feud in her biography ‘Things I Should’ve Said’.