Bengal fire tragedy; BJP chief forms 5-member committee to probe

The BJP’s JP Nadda formed a five-member committee, including four MPs, on Tuesday to investigate a fire tragedy in West Bengal, as the party demanded that the state government take strict action against the culprits. According to the BJP, criminals affiliated with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) set fire to some homes in Birbhum district, killing at least eight people.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh, former IPS officer KC Ramamurthy, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar — all MPs — and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh make up the fact-finding committee.

The BJP has urged a CBI investigation into the deaths, blaming criminals allegedly connected to the TMC. On Tuesday, a team of saffron party state leaders met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his intervention. According to police, eight people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday after their homes were burned in a fire in Rampurhat, Birbhum.