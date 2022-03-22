Slain Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s parents accuses ‘war crime’ over Taliban

The parents of slain Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui have accused the Taliban of ‘war crimes’ and filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court against them. Last July, Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak region.

Danish Siddiqui’s parents, Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar, have filed a complaint against Taliban leaders and high-ranking commanders, including Taliban Supreme Commander Hibatullah Akhundzada, Hassan Akhund, head of the Taliban Leadership Council, Abdul Ghani Baradar, chief spokesperson and head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Zabbihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, and local commanders as well as perpetrators.

Danish Siddiqui’s parents claimed their son had been tortured and killed, and that his body had been mutilated. ‘No crime should go unpunished, Because Danish was an Indian journalist, the Taliban targeted and killed him. This is a serious international crime. Because there is no rule of law in Afghanistan, the ICC has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute the killers of Danish,’ said Avi Singh, who will represent the family in the case.