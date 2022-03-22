‘Unjustified’ says Shashi Tharoor over BJP govt’s fuel price hike

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for raising petrol prices. He described the move as ‘unjustified,’

‘The government has interfered with market pricing to avoid hurting the voters before elections and soon after that they allow prices to go up again.’ he told news agency ANI. ‘This is unjustified because the largest portion of what we pay at petrol pumps & gas cylinders is in terms of taxes,’ the Congress leader stated.

‘If the government really wanted to alleviate the pain of the common man of India they should have reduced the taxes instead of increasing the price.’ he added.

On Tuesday, the price of fuel and diesel was increased by 80 paise per litre, while the price of domestic cooking gas was increased by 50 paise each cylinder. Notably, the last fuel price hike was seen in November 2021. Opposition leaders have raised their voices, protested, and created a ruckus in Parliament against the price hike.