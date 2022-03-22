Video of Royal Bengal Tiger killing an Indian Bison Gaur, a rare sight to watch

A guide from Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha National Park captured a rare footage of a Royal Bengal Tiger on the hunt. The footage was taken on Monday at 12 pm in the Kisli zone of the national park.

In the video, the injured Indian Bison Gaur gets pounced on by the tiger, as another tremendously large bison tries to save it from the tiger’s claws. However, in the process, the other bison hurt the injured one. Tiger T-67 can be seen in the footage seizing the injured bison by its neck.

Also Read: 125-year-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda receives the Padma Shri

The Indian Bison is a massive and powerful animal. A fully grown gaur is quite tough to bring down. As a result, predators frequently target sick or injured animals, as well as newborn calves.