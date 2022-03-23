Economic crisis; 6 Sri Lankans arrive in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram by boat

Six Sri Lankans, including three children, arrived by boat at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, after being unable to find job due to the country’s skyrocketing prices. Early this morning, a couple with their four-month-old child and another woman with her two children arrived at the sand dunes near Danushkodi. A family came from Jaffna, while another came from Mannar.

After being informed, the Indian Coast Guards used a hovercraft to bring the refugees to shore. Officials offered them with food and water. Officials, including local police, spoke with them as well, taking down their identities and reasons for fleeing Sri Lanka.

One of them told reporters that they decided to leave Sri Lanka for India because of the country’s current economic crisis. Rising food and essentials prices, as well as their inability to find work, led them to seek refuge in India for the sake of their children’s survival. According to police sources the Sri Lankans entered the country illegally and will be charged and jailed.