To protest government policies, trade unions planning nationwide strike on March 28-29.

A group of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest government policies that affect workers, farmers, and the public at large.

According to a statement, the Joint Platform of central trade unions met in Delhi on March 22 to evaluate preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all-India strike on March 28-29 against the central government’s ‘anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies.’

Despite the impending threat of ESMA, roadways, transport workers, and electricity workers have decided to join the strike, said the statement. The financial sector, including banking and insurance, has joined the strike, it stated. Unions in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, among others, have issued strike notices, according to the report.

It stated that unions in the railways and defence sectors would mobilise in support of the strike in hundreds of locations. The meeting noted that, emboldened by the results of the recent state elections, the BJP government at the centre has intensified its attacks on the working class, lowering the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent, imposing sudden increase in the price of petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG, and taking steps to implement their monetization programme (PSU land bundles) but being held back only by the worsening inflation and crashing rupee.