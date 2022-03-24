Jammu and Kashmir police arrests 4 terror associates

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a grenade-throwing module and arrested four terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Four hand grenades were recovered from their possession. A case under section 13 of UAPA was registered against the arrested.

According to police, the arrested were working on the directions of the terrorist group LeT. They were also involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring finance to terrorists.

Meanwhile, a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and CRPF jawan got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar on Wednesday night.