‘Tum Hasti Raho Yuhin’: Farhan Akhtar shares a beautiful picture with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been married for almost a month now and the duo is loving every minute of it. Despite the fact that the couple’s wedding was a private affair, they have been treating their fans with some lovely photos from their celebration. Recently, Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share another picture from his wedding day with Shibani as well as a sweet statement for his lady love.

Farhan shared a candid picture of himself with Shibani and wrote, ‘Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon’. Responding to the post overwhelmed with Farhan’s gesture, Shibani added, ‘love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter’. In the picture, Shibani looked stunning in her red gown and was beaming with joy. It was a candid moment when Farhan couldn’t take his gaze away from his bride.

Farhan and Shibani got married in front of their respective families and close friends. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others were spotted at the wedding.