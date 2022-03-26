India, World Health Organization sign agreement to establish Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian government signed an agreement in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to create the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. The WHO issued a statement announcing the development on Friday night. The Centre will be officially opened on April 21.

According to WHO, the global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, which is supported by a USD 250 million investment from the Indian government, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from around the world through modern science and technology to improve people’s and the planet’s health.

Approximately 80% of the world’s population is believed to use traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported that they use traditional medicine, and their governments have asked WHO for support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practises and products.