Surat, Gujarat, gets India’s first steel waste road.

Nineteen million tonnes of steel waste produced each year by various factories across the country that would otherwise end up in landfills could soon find a new home – in the form of roads that not only make use of an unused resource but are also more durable. A road made of steel trash has been built in the Hazira industrial area of Surat, Gujarat is the first such project as part of a research.

It is sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), as well as the Ministry of Steel, the Policy Commission, and the NITI Aayog. The project also uses the Waste to Wealth and Clean India campaigns of the Indian government.

The pilot project road is a 6-lane highway with a length of one kilometre. It is made entirely of process steel aggregate and serves as an alternative for traditional materials. The thickness of the road has also been lowered by 30%, according to CSRI. This novel approach is thought to be capable of preventing road damage during the rainy season.