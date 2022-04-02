‘Spiritual feeling’; Kejriwal & Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, and Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Chief Minister, paid a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are in Gujarat on a two-day visit. They were seen spinning the charkha and talking about a spiritual experience they had at the ashram.

They left a message in the visitor’s book after their visit, describing their experience. In his message, Kejriwal said, ‘This ashram is a spiritual place. It seems as if Gandhiji’s spirit resides here. Coming here gives a spiritual feeling. I consider myself blessed to have been born in the country in which Gandhiji was born.’

Mann, on the other hand, penned that, ‘Today, coming to Gandhi Ji’s ashram I saw a lot which was used during the freedom struggle for our country, like hand written letters of Gadhi, the original Charkha and many things related to him. Today we have to remember sacrifices made by our revolutionaries while living in a free country. Jai Hind.’