Airline suspends flights to Russia

Mumbai: National air carrier of India, Air India suspended twice-weekly Delhi-Moscow non-stop flight. The decision was taken over the fear that its flight insurance may not be valid in Russian airspace due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Flight insurance is generally provided by companies based out of western countries.

‘Dear fellow citizens. Please note that Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at the moment’, said Russian Embassy in India.

Affected passengers will get refund for previously purchased tickets for cancelled flights in full.