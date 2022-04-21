Meet Sruthy Sithara and Daya Gayathri, first lesbian-trans couple in Kerala.

Kerala’s first lesbian-transgender union is on the way. Models Sruthy Sithara, who won Miss Transgender Global, and Daya Gayathri were the first in the state to come out publicly, marking a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community.

They had been in love for nearly two years but had kept their feelings for one other hidden. Through all of the ups and downs, their love became stronger. This, according to Sruthy, is a significant milestone in their life.

‘I was moving on after a major breakup. She was the support throughout that period. This love had grown into something more. We realised our love for each other. And now we are living together for a while,’ she said.

She went on to say that they are now officially telling everyone. They haven’t decided on marriage yet, but they want to be the best trans couple in the world and, one day, raise a child together.