India’s Covid-19 vaccination crosses 188.89 crore

New Delhi: More than 188.89 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 22.58 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. More than 19.43 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. The free of cost COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12 to 14 years began on 16th of March.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said that over 60% of youngsters between 12 to 14 age group have received the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine.