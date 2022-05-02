‘Thank god you were born’: Virat Kohli’s Bday note for sweetheart Anushka win hearts!

Mumbai: It is actor Anushka Sharma’s 34th birthday and she is being filled with love and wishes on her special day. Her husband, Virat Kohli also took to his social media and wished his wife, with a cute birthday message, on Sunday.

Former RCB captain, Virat, took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, where they can be seen partying and celebrating Anushka’s birthday with other RCB teammates, captioning it, ‘Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

To this Anushka replied, ‘Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY).

The comment area was flooded with heart emoticons, indicating that fans were eagerly anticipating husband Virat’s wishes. On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen as Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming sports drama ‘Chakda Express’. Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.