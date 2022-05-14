‘Derogatory Facebook Post’ on Sharad Pawar; Case filed against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale

On Saturday, an offence was filed against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale in Maharashtra’s Thane city for allegedly sharing a “derogatory” post on Facebook about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, with party leaders urging stern punishment. Someone else allegedly wrote the post targeting Mr Pawar that the TV and film actress shared on Friday.

The full name of the NCP’s chief is not mentioned in the Marathi post. However, it cites Mr Pawar’s surname and his age of 80. The NCP leader is 81 years old. The tweet allegedly criticises the veteran leader, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Congress, with comments like ‘hell is waiting’ and ‘you hate Brahmins.’

‘The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble,’ said a police official.

He said the case against Chitale was filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumour, or report promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).