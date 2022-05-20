Bad news for boozers: State government hikes liquor price by 25%

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has hiked the liquor prices by 20 to 25%. The state government took this decision to meet the revenue expense.

State government has increased price of all brands of liquor. The authorities have increased the price of 1,000 ml liquor by Rs 120. The price has gone up to Rs 615 from Rs 495 earlier. The price of a quarter bottle has been hiked by Rs 20. On all types of beer, there was a minimum hike of Rs 10 per bottle.

This will help the government generate additional revenues of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore annually. The new prices will come into effect from Thursday.

The state had earned Rs 30,000 crore from liquor sales in 2021-22 with the tax income reported at Rs 12,000 crore.