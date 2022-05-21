Court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah

Mathura: A district court in Mathura allowed a petition seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. The court said that the petition is maintainable. The next hearing will be held on May 26.

The plea was originally filed before the court of civil judge senior division, a lower court on September 25, 2020. It was overturned by the court on September 30, 2020. Court then said that the plea was non-admissible. In that order the court bar on admitting the case in court under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The plaintiffs had filed a revision petition on October 16, 2020.

The suit was filed by Ranjana Agnihotri and six others as the ‘next friend of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman. The plaintiffs claimed that the mosque was built on the birthplace of lord Krishna. The asked the court to grant the ownership of 13.37 acre land on which the structure is situated. They also challenged the compromise made by Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah authorities in 1968.

The 17th-century mosque is said to be built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the apparent birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The issue comes in the backdrop of the Gyanvapi Masjid row as the Varanasi court is hearing a petition which claims that there are idols of Hindu Gods and goddesses in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.