The dowry is an ancient custom that exists throughout nations, faiths, and historical periods. Dowries are unknown where they originated, but they are still used in wedding rituals today. Whoever has enrolled with an online matrimonial service is seeking for a great life companion, not a financial payment. Many families believe that grandiose weddings and expensive ‘gifts’ will bring respect to the bride and her family and ensure that women are well treated in their married homes. According to lawyers, brides’ families are often implicated in dowry distribution.

Give women property, not dowry!

According to experts, legal protections intended to protect women’s property rights are sometimes violated in order to maintain the practise of dowry. Section 14 of the Hindu Succession Act defines ‘Streedhan.’ The section stipulates that ‘any property obtained by a female Hindu, whether acquired before or after the beginning of this Act, must be retained by her as full owner thereof and not as a limited owner’. It encompasses both mobile and immovable property, which might be inherited, acquired, given as a present from anybody, including relatives, before, during, or after marriage, or obtained in lieu of support, among other things.

Say No to Dowry!

A girl living in this country may notice many traces of Indian culture, which everyone believes to be the richest in the world. From all the so-called rich cultural hues of our nation, it would want to dispute the one that we could not conceive being more disgraceful to a society. ‘Dowry’, this term alone makes us feel guilty for being a part of the race that is considered rational on this world. Simply state when creating a profile on Matrimony sites that the ideal expectation is that there would be ‘No Dowry’.

Run away from anyone who mentions dowry. They’re poisonous. They will not be fond of your daughter. And your daughter is not something you should contract in front of society for the sake of your pride. Refuse Dowry! Stop Doing! Stop purchasing! If you are a woman, here are ten things to think about before your daughter marries:

Get Educated

Be financially self-sufficient, and work.

With your parents’ approval, use the freedom to pick your mate.

Marriage is a choice, not a legal requirement.

Dowry should be avoided.

Groom and bride should split all wedding expenses equally.

Engage with the person you love, not the individual’s gender, caste, or social status.

Choose a mate from trusted matrimony websites.

Effective punishment!

Lawyers and campaigners contend that, while the Prohibition of Dowry Act has achieved significant progress, there is still a long way to go. The Dowry Prohibition Act requires that presents presented to the bride and groom at the time of marriage be recorded on a list. This ensures that the lady will be able to claim these gifts if and when the need arises.

According to a BBC story, researchers examined 40,000 marriages in rural India between 1960 and 2008. They discovered that dowry was paid in 95 percent of weddings, despite the fact that it has been prohibited in India since 1961. The practise, which is sometimes referred to as a societal evil, continues to grow, leaving women susceptible to domestic abuse and even murder.