Import ban on ‘sanitary napkins’ forces Pakistani women to go without pads!

The Pakistani government’s prohibition on the import of crucial ingredients used to manufacture sanitary napkins has forced Pakistani women to go padless. The decision has prompted controversy because it prevents a large portion of the country’s population from using them. Pakistan announced a ban on the import of over 30 luxury products in an effort to strengthen the country’s struggling economy, but campaigners were taken aback when raw materials used to create pads, the go-to option of Pakistani women, were included in this list.

‘My decision to restrict the import of luxury commodities would save the country precious foreign cash,’ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. Procter & Gamble’s brands Always and Santex manufacture sanitary napkins under the brand name ‘Butterfly’ in Pakistan, accounting for 84% of the market. According to Foresight Consumer Panel Data, the Always share has declined from 68% to 60% after the ban was enacted.

‘Despite the fact that all of our products are manufactured in Pakistan, two of the primary raw ingredients used to make the napkin are imported. The prohibition would imply that the facility would eventually have to close since we would be unable to create them after the existing supply ran out’, Muhammad Kamran, Santex’s Chief Operating Officer, told Images.

‘These are the basic raw components used in the production of female sanitary napkins. These products are neither tissues nor luxuries, however they are listed in S.No 63 of the SRO. We’ve submitted an application to the Ministry of Commerce, which will take 15 to 20 days to examine. We’re looking for a favourable reception’, he said. Because sanitary napkins are relatively new and pads are familiar, the transition might be difficult. In terms of environmental effect, menstruation cups or period panties may be preferable.