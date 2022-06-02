Days before ED questioning, Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive

Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress, tested positive for Covid just days before the Enforcement Directorate issued the summons in the National Herald case. On June 8, she must appear before the investigation agency. According to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sonia Gandhi has held a series of meetings with leaders and activists in the recent week.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. Sonia Gandhi has isolated herself and is showing mild symptoms. ‘Some of those tested positive Covid. Last evening, Sonia Gandhi got mild fever. She tested Covid positive and has isolated herself. Medical consultation has happened and she is recovering,’ he said.

The ED issued summonses to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald case. The investigation of the case has been going on since 2012.