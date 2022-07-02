Mahasweta Ray: Celebrating 60th birthday

Mahasweta Ray was born on 02-07-1962 in Puri in the state of Odisha, India. She is an Indian Film Actress, Model & Politician. She is well known for her work in Odia cinema as well as Bengali & Telugu movies.

Mahasweta Ray is an actress from Oriya who is arguably one of the biggest stars of Oriya and Bengali film industry. She has performed in films in Bollywood, Telugu, and Korean in addition to Oriya and Bengali. While still in her teen years, she made her acting debut in the movie Jhumka. She made her Bollywood film debut in 1978 with the release of Priyatama. She began her career as a leading actress but is now more frequently seen in character and supporting roles. Among her most recent roles are those in Jaga Hatare Pagha, Lekhu Lekhu Lekhi Deli, and Hata Dhari Chalutha.

She was born in a Hindu family to Indian writer Rajakisora Raya. She has a sister named Malavika Ray. She is married to Sirish Routray and together the couple has a son named Rishi Routray.