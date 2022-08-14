75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – Geet Sethi becomes Billiards World Champion

June 2, 2006: Geet Sethi becomes Billiards World Champion for the fifth time

Geet Sethi is quite endearing. This Ahmedabad-based IIM product stands out from the competition because to his dapper demeanour, flawless behaviour, and breath-taking moments at the pool table. He exudes the kind of aura that champions possess.

Perhaps a Prakash Padukone on a badminton court or a Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar at the batting crease could produce the same spellbinding spectacle. The size of their accomplishments is what they all have in common. Geet undoubtedly belongs to the elite group of achievers, and when he recently won back the World Professional billiards title (for the fifth time) after a seven-year absence, he demonstrated that class endures while form is fleeting. He defeated Englishman Lee Lagan in the five-hour final by more than 1000 points.

It was encouraging to see the younger players interacting with Geet and asking his advice because he is always a team player. The way he led the younger group was where the man’s greatness rested. Geet would extol the virtues of the current crop, particularly Pankaj Advani, who he predicted would win a streak of world championships, at every opportunity.

Geet has advanced considerably for someone who began playing at the age of 12.

Apart from the World titles, his collection includes a Gold medal at the Bangkok Asian Games (1998) and prestigious awards like the Padma Shri (1986), Arjuna Award (1986) and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (1992-93).