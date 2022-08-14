75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

July 24, 2021: Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first Olympic medal at Tokyo Games

At the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting division made an incredible day for India. The 26-year-old Manipur native lifted 202 kg in total to place second to China’s Hou Zhihui, who won the gold with 210 kg.

Chanu helped India open its account by lifting 87 kg in the snatch event and 115 kg in the clean and jerk competition. Chanu could not believe she had brought India’s first Olympic medal home.

With her silver, The Manipuri became the second weightlifter from India to do so after Karnam Malleswari in 2000.