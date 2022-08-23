According to a study, vitamin D may be useful in alleviating depression.

Worldwide, 280 million people experience clinical depression each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have discovered a connection between depression and vitamin D in a new study.

A meta-analysis was conducted earlier for this study. A meta-analysis is a type of analysis that brings together findings from various prior studies and makes inferences based on the data after statistically analysing it.

53,235 participants’ results from this meta-analysis were included. Both people with and without depression were participants in this study.

‘These findings will encourage new, high-level clinical trials in patients with depression in order to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in the treatment of depression,’ says Tuomas Mikola, doctoral researcher and lead author at the University of Eastern Finland

The individuals’ average daily vitamin D consumption ranged from 50 to 100 micrograms. Even placebo medications were administered to some of the subjects. It was discovered that giving vitamin D to depressed volunteers was more beneficial than giving them placebo medications.

In their newly published work, researchers state that their findings ‘indicate that vitamin D supplementation has positive benefits in both persons with major depressive disorder as well as in those with milder, clinically relevant depressed symptoms.’