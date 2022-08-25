3,000 kg drug bust at Gujarat’s Mundra port, NIA likely to arrest Delhi businessman

Kabir Talwar, a businessman located in Delhi, was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in the drug bust at the Mundra port. The investigating agency will probably take him into custody.

The arrest will be related to the seizure of nearly 3000 kg of heroin from Gujarat’s Mundra port, which involved foreign nationals in the consignment’s procurement and delivery. Owner of the Playboy club in Delhi’s Samrat hotel is Kabir Talwar.

According to the sources, ‘He was procuring drugs through Afghans and sending money to them via Dubai. The refined drugs were allegedly circulated by the businessman while the other portion of drugs would go to Punjab.’

The arrested Afghan was found to be a part of a plot to import narcotic drugs camouflaged as ‘semi-processed talc stones’ coming from Afghanistan during the investigation. In its chargesheet, the NIA has previously identified 16 accused in this investigation.

A source in the NIA said, ‘The agency suspects that the proceeds of smuggling were repatriated to Afghanistan to finance terror activities. A link with terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen is also being probed.’