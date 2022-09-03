This fruit is called ‘natural Viagra’: Know all health benefits

Watermelon is rich with citrulline. Citrulline is an amino acid that support better erections. According to researchers, Watermelon is said to be one of the best natural viagra available.

Viagra works by increasing blood flow to the penis, allowing a man to more easily get an erection when he is aroused. Viagra also help cure Erectile dysfunction. Using Viagra needs a medical prescription as it has got a lot of side-effects. Citrulline in watermelon also do the same thing, in a different way.

The reason behind watermelon being an amazing natural viagra is that the watery fruit is richer in an amino acid called ‘citrulline’, which relaxes and dilates blood vessels quite like Viagra and similar other drugs meant to treat erectile dysfunction (ED.)

Watermelon Juice may act as nature’s Viagra as it can improve blood flow to the penis without the side effects of Viagra. However, you must remember that the research about watermelon effects very similar to viagra is quite preliminary and are mostly tried on animals. However, it is endorsed guilt-free because it anyway doesn’t have side effects and are better than prescription drugs or common over-the-counter medications or natural supplements for enhancing your sex drive.