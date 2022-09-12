Know the benefits of drinking water before bedtime

Several research studies show that dehydration causes people to feel cold or hot while sleeping. Experts claim that our body loses fluids when we sleep. Our body continue to burn calories in sleep- a process that uses up water. We breathe and sweat while we are asleep- both of which keep reducing our water reserves. Drinking water before bed makes you hydrated.

Here are some benefits of drinking water before bedtime:

Makes you happy: Experiments have shown that people who are well hydrated during the night tend to be more calm and energetic in the morning than people who avoid drinking water before bed.

Improves mood: Water deprivation can negatively impact your mood, which could affect your overall sleep-wake cycle.

Natural cleanser: Drinking water — specifically hot or warm water — is one natural way to help detox the body and improve digestion.

Warm water increases blood circulation, helps your body to break down waste, and increases sweat output. Sweating will cause you to lose fluid through the night, but it will also remove excess salts or toxins and clean the skin cells. Drinking water before bed will make you dehydrated and so helps to remove toxins. Drinking water before bed helps to remove body pain and cramps from the stomach.