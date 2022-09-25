Duchess of Sussex Meghan was branded as ‘narcissistic sociopath’ by former royal aides; Claims new book

A new book claims that Meghan Markle’s former employees called her a ‘narcissistic psychopath’ who was methodically planning her escape from the royal palace. According to Valentine Low, the royal writer for The Times, who wrote the book titled ‘Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown,’ the royal staff were mistreated by Prince Harry and Meghan, leading them to start referring to themselves as the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’.

She wanted to be rejected because she was preoccupied with that story from the beginning, one ex-staff member who spoke with the author claimed. The book describes the events leading up to the couple’s departure as well as their connection with their assistants. As a result of Harry telling journalists who had been asked to cover the royal trip of the South Pacific, ‘Thanks for coming, even if you weren’t invited,’ the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their entourage had deteriorated by 2020.

This was both outrageously harsh and inaccurate. The tour had been scheduled with media access. Later, Harry’s employees informed him of how poorly received his comments had been. He said, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have forced me to do that,’ according to the book. The Sussexes allegedly ‘played’ the employees, and one former assistant even claimed that Meghan’s departure was planned and that one of her concerns was whether she would be able to support herself.

‘Everyone understood that the institution would be evaluated based on her pleasure. The mistake they made was assuming she wanted to be happy,’ a former assistant was reported as saying. She was so fixated on that story from the beginning that she wanted to be rejected. The book also claims that the Duchess’ actions left assistant press secretary Marnie Gaffney, PR executive Sarah Latham, and private secretary Sam Cohen speechless.