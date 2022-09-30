Know how to treat urinary tract infection

A urinary tract infection is an infection in any part of your urinary system, which includes your kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. In most cases, the infection involves the lower urinary tract – the bladder and the urethra.

Taking an antibiotic is the best way to deal with urinary tract infection (UTI). UTI can seriously affect the kidneys if not treated at the right time. In case of urinary tract infection, it is imperative to consult a doctor immediately.

Antibiotics are mainly used to treat urinary tract infections. Drink plenty of water and take adequate rest. If you are taking medicines for heart disease or kidney disease, you should tell your doctor.

UTIs develop when bacteria from the rectum or stool enter the urinary tract. Once bacteria enter the urinary tract, they can spread to other organs in the urinary tract and cause infection. So always clean body parts. If you feel the need to urinate, urinate immediately without holding it in. This is very important. Holding urine for longer will only make the germs stronger.

Coconut also has many benefits. Drinking coconut water regularly helps UTI sufferers and improves urinary health in general. It acts as a diuretic and helps flush the kidneys.

Cranberry juice is best for urinary tract infections. If you include cranberry juice in your daily diet, you will not get bladder disease.