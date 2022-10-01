International Airlines apologizes for asking crew members to ‘wear undergarments’; Report

According to media reports, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a clarification on Friday, September 30, following a significant outcry in response to its announcement of a dress code for the cabin crew and air hostesses. According to a written statement from PIA’s Chief HR Officer, which was cited by the Pakistani news outlet Geo News: ‘Despite the fact that the advisory’s intention was to enforce correct dress code, the standard bulletin, unintentionally, came out with an improper selection of wording’.

The officer said, ‘I personally feel regrettable and am completely certain that the remarks may have been more civilised and suitable in this context instead of those published, which, unfortunately, are being trolling and twisted towards the defamation of the organisation’. When the national carrier insisted that its crews wear underwear under their uniforms, commotion sprang out. People criticised the announcement because the majority believed the remarks were ‘inappropriate’.

‘Paints a bad picture’

The air hostesses’ improper clothing, according to PIA, ‘portrayed a negative picture’ of airlines and left a ‘terrible impression’. According to PIA, the air hostesses’ inappropriate attire ‘portrayed a poor image’ of the airline and created a ‘awful impression’.

In the prior notification, PIA General Manager (Flight Services) Aamir Bashir stated that he had ‘seen with considerable worry that a few cabin staff tend to dress casually while flying interstate, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices’. Such attire ‘makes an unfavourable impression on the observer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual, but also of the organisation,’ he continued.